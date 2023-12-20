Former Alameda County DA picked to be San Francisco Sheriff Inspector General

A former Alameda County prosecutor who lost the district attorney’s race to Pamela Price last year was picked to be San Francisco’s first inspector general overseeing the Sheriff’s Department.

Terry Wiley, a three-decade veteran prosecutor, will be responsible for spearheading investigations into misconduct claims and deaths in custody, a role that has so far been filled by the city’s Department of Police Accountability, which already fulfills that function for the San Francisco Police Department.

The San Francisco Standard first reported Wiley's new post.

Wiley will also make recommendations on disciplinary actions and department policies to the Sheriff’s Department.

The city’s seven-member Sheriff’s Department Oversight Board selected Wiley after almost a yearlong nationwide search.

Wiley is scheduled to take the oath of office at a Wednesday news conference.