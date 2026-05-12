Former beauty mogul, co-founder of e.l.f. Cosmetics left his fortune and will soon be ordained a priest

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The Brief Scott-Vincent Borba, 53, co-founded Oakland-based e.l.f. Cosmetics. He was in his 40s when he made a radical change in his life and gave up his fortune. Later this month, Borba is set to be ordained a priest.



He was once a beauty industry mogul behind a globally popular Bay Area-based cosmetic company, but after walking away from his fortune, Scott-Vincent Borba, is now on the brink of being ordained a priest in the Catholic Church.

The backstory:

Borba co-founded e.l.f. (short for eyes, lips, face) Cosmetics with Joseph Shamah in 2004. Headquartered in Oakland, the company grew into a leading cosmetic brand known for its clean, 100% vegan, budget-friendly, sustainable products.

With an office in Beverly Hills, Borba lived a life of luxury among the rich and famous.

In his younger years, the successful entrepreneur also worked as a model, designer, singer, and actor, living a high-octane, fast-paced life.

Answering a calling

But when he hit his 40s, Borba began looking for another way to approach life, as he felt compelled to a new calling, one that the Diocese of Fresno said, had been inside him all along.

"He felt a profound and clear call from God to do and be more. Although from a young age he felt some sort of call to a priest," Diocese of Fresno Director of Public Affairs & Innovation Chandler Marquez shared with KTVU.

A Santa Clara University alum

Local perspective:

Borba attended Santa Clara University and graduated in 1994.

In a write-up about alumni, he once told the university magazine, "My dad told me to set out and take a piece of the world."

Today, after leaving behind pieces of the world, he’s on a journey of spiritual leadership.

Gave his fortune to charity

That journey began in 2019, when he gave up his multi-million dollar fortune, turning over his wealth to charitable causes. He placed himself on a path to become a priest by enrolling as a seminarian for the Diocese of Fresno.

The roughly 7-year process involves going through formation, described by Marquez as "a mixture of practical experience in parish life and studying in a seminary."

As part of his education and training, he was also enrolled in St. Patrick's Seminary & University in Menlo Park, where he studied and trained for priestly formation.

‘Innovate mindset’

With his unconventional path to priesthood, what Deacon Scott, as he’s currently known as, brings to the ministry is faith and leadership that have been shaped by real life experiences and challenges.

"Real yearning, real calling and even suffering. Those experiences will aid him in relating to Catholics. He is already making an impact on the Church through his leadership and innovative mindset," Marquez noted, adding, "It is important that the Church have a diverse collective of priests to serve the diverse needs of the faithful."

Large, diverse diocese

Borba’s ordination as priest will be a valuable addition to a diocese that embraces forward and innovative approaches and one that serves one of the largest and most diverse Catholic populations in North America, according to Marquez.

This week, Borba is on a silent retreat.

What's next:

On May 23, he will be ordained as a priest for the Dioceses of Fresno, which will then assign him to a parish as an associate pastor while being mentored by a pastor.

SEE ALSO: Parishioners seek new spiritual homes as East Bay Catholic church closures loom

Borba was raised in the San Joaquin Valley city of Visalia, and in many ways, the former multi-million dollar beauty entrepreneur, has come full circle, returning to the region where he first heard the calling in his youth to serve God.

"Scott developed and cultivated his innovative mindset here in the Central Valley, and he is now bringing that experience home in service to the Church and the people of this community," said Marquez.

And by answering that call to serve, the diocese said the 53-year-old Borba is not only bringing those experiences to help shepherd others, but sharing and spreading the deep joy he’s found.

"God calls upon all types to serve," Marquez said. "Being around Scott, you can see the genuine happiness and fulfillment he now carries and gives to others."

The Source Information for this story came from KTVU's correspondence with the Diocese of Fresno Director of Public Affairs & Innovation Chandler Marquez, the e.l.f. website, and Santa Clara Magazine.



