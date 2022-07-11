Former Dallas Cowboy Marion Barber died of heat stroke, medical examiner says

article

Doctors say the death of former Dallas Cowboy Marion Barber last month was caused by heat stroke.

Police found the troubled ex-running back dead in his Frisco apartment on June 1. The high temperature that day was 89 degrees.

TMZ Sports reports Barber was found in his apartment with the heat on at 91 degrees. Investigators found exercise equipment at the scene, noting Barber had a "history of exercising during sauna-like conditions."

The Dallas Cowboys said they were heartbroken by the news, describing Barber as an old-school, hard-nosed football player who had a passion for the game and a love for his coaches and teammates.

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the 38-year-old’s death an accident.