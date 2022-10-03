Former Napa County schoool worker arrested on 19 counts of sex crimes involving children

article

A former school employee has been arrested on 19 charges of felony sex crimes involving children, the Napa County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

Investigators said 33-year-old Benjamin Casas (also known as Benjamin Casas-Duran) was arrested on Saturday at his home on Harness Drive in the community of Pope Valley.

Investigators said that Cases had worked in at least two elementary schools in Pope Valley and St. Helena since 2014. They said he also taught children dance and piano lessons.

Sheriff's officials said his arrest came after a lengthy investigation with the alleged crimes dating back 12 years and involving multiple children.

The victims were identified separately in the course of the investigation, according to sheriff's officials who said, "We appreciate the courageous victims for reporting these incidents."

The charges against Casas included 10 counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 and three counts of oral copulation with child under age 14.

"Sexual contact with the children allegedly occurred at different locations in Napa County, but included private areas of the Pope Valley Elementary School campus where Mr. Casas was employed," investigators said.

On Monday, the principal-superintendent of Pope Valley, Lucy Edwards, reacted to the arrest saying school leaders had been updated about the case that morning and were cooperating fully with the investigation.

In a statement to KTVU, Edwards said, "We are horrified and dismayed by the terrible allegations that have been made regarding a former staff member. We care deeply about the safety of our students."

She also pointed out that Cases was previously employed as a staff member, not as a teacher, as he was being identified by investigators.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office urged anyone who had information about this case to contact Detective Shamus Stafford at 707-253-6031.