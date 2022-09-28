San Jose prep school security guard accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old student

A South Bay school contract security guard is behind bars after being charged with sexual assault of a 15-year-old student.

"There’s a lot more predators out there in the digital world than there ever has been in the past," said Sgt. Christian Camarillo of the San Jose Police Department.

Detectives with the SJPD Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Josue Barraza earlier this month. The 39-year-old contract security guard is accused of sexual assault against a student at KIPP Navigate College Prep in East San Jose.

"It really does concern me especially like I said, having a daughter here," said parent Jena Fairbanks, as she waited to pick-up her daughter after school Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the victim’s mother found message from Barraza to the girl, on the child’s cell phone. She alerted police Sept. 20, which sparked an investigation. Investigators then made an arrest Sept. 21.

"This is a person of trust who had a lot of contact with students. We believe that there may be additional victims," said Camarillo.

In an email to KTVU, a KIPP official wrote in part, "This person is an employee with Admiral Security Services and has not worked on KIPP campus since June 8. We will collaborate with San Jose police and have launched an internal investigation into this matter…"

Admiral Security representatives, via a phone call, said they have no comment about Barraza.

Meanwhile, some parents said they’ll keep a closer eye on their children, and their kid’s devices.

"Anyone can gain anyone’s trust. Especially when you’re a teacher or security guard. You automatically feel safe with them," said Fairbanks.

Barraza remains in the Elmwood Correctional Facility, and deputies with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office say no bail has been set.

Police investigators want parents to talk to their children because they believe there could be more victims linked to this man.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on Twitter @JesseKTVU and Instagram @jessegontv