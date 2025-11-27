Expand / Collapse search

Former Oakland High student thrives with life-changing Damian Lillard Scholarship

Published  November 27, 2025 6:31pm PST
OAKLAND, Calif. - A former Oakland High School student is flourishing after receiving a life-changing scholarship from Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard.

First recipient of Damian Lillard Scholarship

What we know:

Kayla Sisavat was the first recipient of the Damian Lillard Scholarship to Portland State University. She is receiving $25,000 a year for her studies.

Sisavat, who was raised by a single mother after her father died of cancer, said the experience motivated her to excel academically.

"It gave me that ambition and drive to succeed in school and to push myself whether I wanted to give up or not," she said.

Lillard’s goal: Support students who need it most

Local perspective:

Lillard, an Oakland native and fellow Oakland High graduate, said the scholarship aims to support young people who need the opportunity most.

"Knowing that we reached someone who needed it and that is going to help them continue to grow and have an opportunity like this, I think that’s the fulfilling story for me personally," he said.

The Damian Lillard Scholarship offers students from nine Bay Area high schools the chance to attend Portland State University. The award covers tuition, food and housing for four years.

