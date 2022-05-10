Former Oakley police chief fired after sex harassment claims: report

The police chief in Oakley has been fired after an investigation found evidence of sexual harassment.

The Bay Area News Group reports that an outside investigator found former Chief Dean Capelletti was accused of inappropriate touching, sexual remarks and more.

Capelletti was put on leave after the allegations last fall.

He was fired months later in November.

In an interview with the outside investigator hired by the city, Capelletti denied most of the allegations but acknowledged he did make sexual jokes on occasion.

Advertisement

He also admitted to having what he described as a consensual relationship with one of his accusers, the Bay Area News Group reported.