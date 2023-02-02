Former reality TV star sues ex-Windsor mayor over sex assault allegations

Reality television star Farrah Abraham is suing former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli over accusations that he drugged and raped her at his friend’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Sonoma County Superior Court and made public Tuesday, marks the third active civil suit against Foppoli, who has been publicly accused of rape, sexual assault or misconduct by fourteen women and appears to be living in Italy, according to the Press Democrat and the San Francisco Chronicle.

In her civil complaint, Abraham alleges sexual assault and battery, gender violence and infliction of emotional distress.

Abraham alleges that she met Foppoli in March 2021 at a wine tasting hosted by Foppoli and Christopher Creek Winery at the Palm Beach residence of one of Foppoli’s friends.

That night, Abraham said that she agreed to buy wine from Foppoli, who later asked if she wanted a tour of the guest house, the suit claims.

She said the last thing she remembers is entering the pool area near the guest house. After regaining consciousness the next morning, Abraham told police and restates in her lawsuit, she realized she was naked next to Foppoli.

Police in Palm Beach suspended their criminal investigation into Abraham’s allegations last year, citing a lack of witnesses to the alleged assault and their inability to compel those living out-of-state, including Foppoli, to provide statements, the Chronicle reports.

Foppoli, 40, has denied that he sexually assaulted any women. On Wednesday, he texted the Press Democrat saying there was "absolutely no truth to (the lawsuit)."

Foppoli resigned as mayor in May 2021.

Abraham, who appeared on such realty TV shows as "Celebrity Big Brother," "Couples Therapy" and "16 and Pregnant," lived in Los Angeles but, like Foppoli, was visiting Palm Beach at the time.