Former San Francisco Public Works head Mohammed Nuru sentenced to 7 years

The former head of San Francisco's Public Works Department was sentenced to seven years in prison for a scheme involving bribes and kickbacks on city contracts.

"At a time when democracy is under attack, you have weakened public confidence in our leader," the judge admonished Mohammed Nuru on Thursday in federal court. "I consider your crimes incredibly serious."

Nuru, who was known as "Mr. Clean" when he held the city position, resigned in 2020 after the FBI accused him of public corruption. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud in December 2021.

Following the sentencing, he issued an apology.

"Again, I want to apologize to the people of San Francisco for my misconduct," Nuru said in a statement. "Now that sentencing is behind me, I plan to concentrate on my family and my health in the near term. I look forward to the time that I can return to serving my community and work to repair the damage that my actions caused both the City and my family."

Nuru had faced 20 years in prison after admitting to an extensive list of instances in which he accepted money, trips, jewelry, wine and other goods and services from city contractors in exchange for favors and information about city business.

Nuru's attorneys had asked that he be sentenced to three years in prison, saying he's at risk of COVID because of health problems.

