Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo considers bid for Congress, report says

By KTVU Staff
Published 
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

Former San Jose mayor considers Congress run

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is considering throwing his hat in the ring for a congressional seat.

Liccardo confirmed to Mercury News that he is eyeing the seats of Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif, who covers Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz counties, and Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif, who represents the Silicon Valley region.

Lofgren and Eshoo are both up for re-election in 2024.

Lofgren told Mercury News the former mayor spoke to her by phone earlier this month and informed her of his possible run.

She said she plans to run for re-election and will put up a fight.

Liccardo hasn't made a final decision yet. 