Former San Jose nonprofit leader sues another for defamation

article

The Brief The former executive director of faith-based advocacy group People Acting in Community Together has filed a defamation lawsuit against the executive director of health nonprofit Latinas Contra Cancer. The lawsuit says the two had a yearslong relationship until mid-2024 following a verbal argument. A hearing for the lawsuit is expected on Oct. 29 in Santa Clara County Superior Court.



The former leader of a San Jose nonprofit is suing another nonprofit leader, alleging they're lying about an argument turning into a physical altercation.

The Rev. Ray Montgomery, former executive director of faith-based advocacy group People Acting in Community Together (PACT), has filed a defamation lawsuit against Darcie Green, executive director of health nonprofit Latinas Contra Cancer.

A Feb. 7 filing in Santa Clara County Superior Court alleges Green has spread defamatory rumors that Montgomery choked her during an argument on June 6, 2024, leading to what Montgomery's lawsuit describes as a "forced" resignation from his job in December.

The filing says the two nonprofit leaders had a yearslong relationship until mid-2024 following a verbal argument that led to Montgomery asking Green to leave his home. He has a witness who can testify Green refused to leave despite repeated requests, according to the lawsuit.

"At no point did (Montgomery) use excessive force, physically restrain Defendant Green in any unlawful manner, place his hands or arms around Defendant Green's neck, or engage in any conduct that could be construed as assaultive or as a 'choking,'" the lawsuit reads. "Plaintiff's actions were strictly necessary to lawfully remove a trespassing Defendant from his home while maintaining a non-confrontational and safe environment."

What they're saying:

Montgomery declined to comment on his lawsuit. Green did not respond to requests for comment.

"PACT is not involved in this dispute between two individuals," said Rev. Jon Pedigo, PACT's current executive director. "PACT is proud of its work organizing and empowering people of faith to create thriving communities in Santa Clara County and stays committed to that critical work."

Latinas Contra Cancer as an organization is also named in Montgomery's lawsuit.

"Defendant Latinas Contra Cancer (LCC) failed to supervise Defendant Green and negligently allowed her to misuse her professional position and organizational resources, such as communication platforms and her executive title, to disseminate false statements," the lawsuit reads.

What's next:

Montgomery is seeking financial damages in the lawsuit, claiming the allegations led to lost job opportunities and income.

"Plaintiff seeks an amount sufficient to compensate him for his lost earnings, lost business relationships, and the damage to his reputation, as well as an amount sufficient to punish Defendant Green and deter future misconduct of this nature," the lawsuit reads.

Green was previously accused of assaulting her then-husband, Rick Alexander, with her vehicle in 2018, according to San Jose Inside. However, Alexander had a record of domestic abuse, and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office reportedly declined to press charges against Green at the time.

A hearing for Montgomery's lawsuit is expected on Oct. 29 in Santa Clara County Superior Court.