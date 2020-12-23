Former SJPD chief Eddie Garcia named new Dallas police chief

article

Former San Jose Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia has been hired to run the Dallas Police Department, officials announced Wednesday.

He will become the first Latino to preside over the Dallas Police Department.

"My story began as a young boy moving to a new city, learning to speak English in a community that promoted me to Chief. It’s an honor to be welcomed into one of America’s greatest cities for the second time as Chief," said Garcia in a statement.

Garcia, 50, a longtime veteran of the San Jose police department, retired from his post on Dec. 12 and told the East Bay Times, financial reasons played a factor in his decision to resign. He reportedly maxed out of his city pension.

Garcia started his career with SJPD in 1992 and worked his way up through the ranks, from patrol officer to homicide investigator and eventually becoming police chief in 2006.

He said there were some low points during his time as chief, which includes how his department responded to George Floyd protests and the 2016 Donald Trump rally.

Advertisement

He told KTVU in August, that scrutiny and criticism over his department's handling of the George Floyd protests and calls for reform had nothing to do with his decision to leave.

Garcia is expected to start in his new role as Dallas police chief on February 3, 2021.