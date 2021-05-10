Former Sonoma Mayor Rachel Hundley 7th woman to accuse Dominic Foppoli of sexual misconduct

Another woman has come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli.

Former Sonoma Mayor Rachel Hundley told the San Francisco Chronicle that Foppoli climbed on top of her and exposed himself inside a hotel room six years ago.

"His exposure to me was absolutely nonconsensual and unwanted," Hundley told the news outlet. It was "unwanted sexual aggression and persistence contrary to the boundaries I had set."

Hundley said the incident followed a night of drinking while the two were in Sacramento for a conference for government officials.

Seven women have accused the Windsor mayor of sexual assault so far.

Foppoli has denied all allegations.