Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes rare endorsement for Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has made a rare endorsement for Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat.

Pelosi is throwing her weight behind Southern California Representative Adam Schiff if Feinstein decides not to run again. The former Speaker doesn't normally endorse for Democrat versus Democrat races.

Pelosi named Adam Schiff to lead the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump in 2019.

Schiff is one of two candidates who have officially announced they are running for Senate, along with Representative Katie Porter.

So far Senator Feinstein has not officially announced whether she will seek re-election in 2024. She has said she will announce her intentions by spring.

