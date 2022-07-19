Forward progress stopped on 120-acre Flynn Fire near Altamont, Cal Fire says

article

A fire dubbed the "Flynn" fire due to its proximity to North Flynn Road near Altamont in Alameda County has reached 120 acres and is 40% contained, but forward progress has been stopped, according to officials.

A Twitter user posted video of a car on fire in the area along the side of Interstate 580 near North Flynn Road. The video was posted as a comment to Alameda County Fire's post about the incident. The video shows the car fully engulfed in flames. Cal Fire's SCU Twitter account also shared a photo of the vehicle.

Crews made an "aggressive initial attack" against the fire, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire has been working in conjunction with Alameda County Fire to stop the blaze which broke out on steep terrain and amid windy conditions.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Photos from Cal Fire SCU







