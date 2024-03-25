Foul play ruled out in suspicious Antioch death, police say

article

An autopsy ruled out foul play in a suspicious Antioch death over the weekend.

Antioch police identified the victim whose body was found floating in a creek on Sunday as David Vasquez, 38. The body was found on the 5700 block of Slatten Ranch Road.

Police said the cause of death was unknown pending an autopsy by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Coroner's Office. The autopsy revealed the victim was not the victim of a homicide, but the exact cause of death remains undetermined.