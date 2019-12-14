Four people arrested in Santa Rosa bike-theft sting

article

Santa Rosa police arrested four transients Wednesday during a bait-bicycle theft sting operation.

Police said there have been numerous complaints about bicycle thefts especially in the downtown area. Police used a bait-bicycle from a local bicycle store and arrested four people for grand theft, a felony if the bike's value is more than $950.

Police advise bicycle owners to purchase a quality bicycle lock and learn the proper way to secure the bicycle.

Bicycle owners also should register the bike and maintain records that include photos, serial numbers.

Police said additional bicycle theft prevention operations are planned.