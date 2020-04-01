FOX News partners with Facebook to host first-of-its-kind virtual COVID-19 town hall event



In partnership with Facebook, FOX News Channel will host a town hall event focusing on the global coronavirus pandemic that has changed the lives of millions.

The event will air Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m. ET, and will feature a virtual audience using Facebook’s smart video calling device, Portal, in a never-before-seen collaboration.

The town hall will be commercial free and will feature leading medical and financial experts, including members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

The collaborative town hall will also feature a joint $1 million donation by FOX News and Facebook to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The number of confirmed cases in the United States of the novel coronavirus soared to more than 200,000 on April 1, according to data from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centers.

The outbreak of the virus has disrupted life around the globe as millions of residents grapple with a new reality while authorities across the country continue to issue stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the virus.

How to watch

The virtual town hall airs on FOX News Channel at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. Viewers can also stream the town hall on all FOX TV Stations Facebook pages and FOX News Channel’s Facebook page, as well as all FOX Television Stations websites, news apps and FOX’s CoronavirusNOW.com, an ad-free community service website dedicated to providing information on the current COVID-19 outbreak. CoronavirusNOW’s live stream is also available on Samsung TV Plus.