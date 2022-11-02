Fred Bobbitt's family files wrongful death lawsuit against city of Fremont

The family of the late Fremont Police Captain, Fred Bobbitt, said Tuesday they filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Fremont.

The family claims retaliation and inaction by city officials caused emotional distress, and led Bobbitt to take his own life.

The family said the problem started in 2019 after Captain Bobbitt corrected then Fremont City Manager Mark Danaj twice during a closed door meeting with the city council.

Bobbitt died in February. He was 54 years old and lived in San Joaquin County.

