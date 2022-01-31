Free COVID-19 tests: At-home kits expected to arrive this week

If you belong to one of the 66 million U.S households that ordered the free COVID-19 at-home tests from the federal government, you might see them arrive in your mailbox soon.

The White House is saying tens of millions of tests are already on their way via the U.S. Postal Service to households across the country. These were the four free tests per household you can order on COVIDTests.gov.

Those tests are expected to ship seven to 12 days after a household places an order. COVIDTests.gov officially launched January 19 after a beta testing phase from the day before.

However, the pilot testing revealed glitches, according to social media users, including for residents of apartment buildings and people who receive their mail at post office boxes. The U.S. Postal Service says this was because some addresses weren’t listed as multi-unit buildings. If this is the case, you can file a help request at https://emailus.usps.com/s/the-postal-store-inquiry.

In addition, you’ll be able to find free N95 masks at certain pharmacies. They will be distributed while supplies last.

Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are included, along with Southeastern Grocers stores like Winn-Dixie and Fresco Y Mas. Publix locations will also be participating. It is recommended that those interested should call the location ahead of time to confirm they have an adequate supply.

The masks are part of the Biden administration's effort to make 400 million masks available for free to U.S. residents, signifying the largest distribution of free masks by the federal government to the public since the pandemic began.

As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a slew of pharmacies and community health centers nationwide were tasked with doling out the free protective masks while supplies last.

However, some pharmacies are already warning consumers that there will be a limit on the number of masks given to each customer. For instance, CVS told FOX Business that it will offer free N95 masks at stores and pharmacies as well as inside Target and Schnucks stores.

However, the company said there will be a limit of three masks per person while supplies last.

"Our distribution of these masks is an extension of our commitment to providing equitable access to the tools necessary to fight COVID-19, including testing, vaccines and authorized therapies," the CVS spokesperson said.

Here is the list of retail pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, according to the CDC.

Albertsons Companies, Inc., which includes over a dozen supermarkets such as Osco, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Safeway, Star Market and Shaw’s.

Costco

CPESN USA, LLC

CVS Pharmacy

GeriMed

Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider Network

Health Mart Pharmacies

H-E-B, LP

Hy-Vee

Innovatix

Kroger Co., which includes stores such as Kroger, Harris Teeter, and Fred Meyer.

LeaderNET and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs

Managed Health Care Associates

Meijer

Publix Super Markets

Retail Business Services, LLC , which includes Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Hannaford Bros Co and Stop & Shop.

Rite Aid

Southeastern Grocers, which owns Winn-Dixie, Harveys, Fresco Y Mas.

Topco Associates, LLC which includes Acme Fresh Markets, Associated Food Stores, Bashas, Big-Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center, Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Super One Pharmacy, Price Chopper, Market 32, Tops Friendly Markets, ShopRite, Wegmans, Weis Markets, Inc.

Walgreens

Walmart

