Free harbour tours returns to Port of Oakland

Friday marked the first day Oakland's popular harbour tours returned, all for the very affordable price of $0.

The sunset cruise gives the public an opportunity to see the Port of Oakland's shipping operations up close as they sail along the Oakland Estuary and San Francisco Bay.

"Many of the Oakland Seaport’s expansive maritime operations are best viewed from the water. Guests will also enjoy the spectacular San Francisco and Oakland skylines as the sun sets," the Port of Oakland said.

Adding to that, the port's Chief Engagement Officer, Matt Davis, called the harbour tours a great way for the community to understand its role in the regional economy.

"Seeing iconic giant container cranes and huge ships provides a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the Port as seen from the water. It brings to life just a few of the nearly 100,000 local jobs that the Port supports locally," Davis said.

The first cruise set sail at 6:45 p.m. and lasted around 90 minutes. Participants are asked to register for the tour 10 days before the scheduled day.

The tour accommodates 250 passengers and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration can be done here.

Visitors board the Blue & Gold boat and will learn about the Port's operations and the economic impact it has on the region by providing a special vantage point, the Port of Oakland said.

A cruise is scheduled for one day each month until Oct. 17.