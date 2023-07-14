Freeway shooting in San Francisco leaves one person injured; road rage suspected

article



A woman was hit by a flying bullet Friday afternoon when a suspected road rage incident erupted into a freeway shooting on US-101 near the I-280 interchange in San Francisco, according to California Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 1p.m. on the transition between freeways. The victim, who was in her mid-30s, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

CHP said she was hit by a bullet while driving, and she was the only person inside the car at the time.

CHP has temporarily closed part of the I-280 freeway while they search for evidence, and SkyFOX captured video of cars backing up there, and along surface streets. Officers were investigating in the southbound lanes just past Alemany Blvd. under the Congdon Street overpass, where the victim's car was also pulled over.

Investigators did not have any information about a suspect vehicle at the time of publication.

This is a developing story.