Second person dies following Fremont apartment fire

A second person died following a fire at an apartment complex in Fremont. The victim was identified as 62-year-old Lori Long of Fremont. Another victim who died during the incident after falling from a fourth-floor balcony was identified earlier as 54-year-old Charlotte Holguin, of Manteca.



A second person has died days after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Fremont.

Victim identified

What we know:

The Alameda County coroner confirmed the second victim as Lori Long, 62, of Fremont.

Long died from injuries following a fire early Sunday at the Waterstone Apartments on Bidwell Drive.

Multiple residents were trapped on a fourth-floor balcony, and two of them attempted to escape the fire, according to the Fremont Fire Department.

Officials said it was unclear if the pair fell from the balcony or were attempting to leap onto the balcony area below the unit on fire.

Obstructions in the parking lot impeded firefighters' ability to place the ground ladder. Just as they were doing so, the two residents fell to the ground.

One of the people who fell from the balcony died at the scene. The victim was identified as Charlotte Holguin, 54, of Manteca.

Authorities have not said whether the second victim who died had also fallen from the balcony.

Several others were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

What caused the fire?

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"At this point, there’s reports that people heard an explosion or explosions, which happens a lot of times in fires because of compressed gas cylinders, aerosol bottles, or something that can explode or pop," said Battalion Chief Greg Biddle of the Fremont Fire Department. "Whether something exploded to cause the fire or whether the fire caused something to explode, we don’t know at this time."