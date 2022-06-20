Fremont brush fire threatens home

article

A brush fire in Fremont is threatening at least one home Monday night. Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire after it broke out around 9:30 p.m.

The Alameda County fire is on Sabercat Road, just off Interstate 680. Firefighters appear to be getting the upper hand and are keeping the flames from spreading.

Callers to 911 said they suspect fireworks are to blame. That information has not been confirmed by fire officials.

We will update this story as the news develops.

