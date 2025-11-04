Expand / Collapse search

Fremont closes park to clear homeless encampment

November 4, 2025
FREMONT, Calif. -  The city of Fremont on Monday temporarily closed a park to clear a long-standing homeless encampment, displacing about 40 people who had been living there.

City officials said cleanup crews are working at Isherwood Park, near Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, to remove dry vegetation, dismantle tents, and address contamination in the nearby waterway.

One resident, who said she has lived at the site for five years after losing her husband, described the experience as emotional.

"Everybody’s emotional about it," she said. "There are a lot of mixed feelings. Having our personal problems added to it — it’s a big change and just emotional."

Fremont officials said the city plans over the next two weeks to "humanely and compassionately transition about 40 people into shelter programs."

