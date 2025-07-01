Expand / Collapse search

1 killed in Fremont shooting, possible suspect detained

By
Published  July 1, 2025
Fremont
KTVU FOX 2
One person died following a shooting in Fremont on Tuesday.

The Brief

    • The deadly shooting happened around 10:37 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Northport Loop West.
    • A possible suspect was detained, though authorities have not confirmed if he is the alleged gunman.
    • A motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

FREMONT, Calif. - One person was killed and another was detained following a shooting in Fremont on Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:37 a.m. in the area of Northport Loop West, according to the Fremont Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Possible suspect located in area of shooting

What we know:

Investigators at the scene learned that a possible suspect remained in the area after the shooting. He was soon detained by police.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the man is an actual suspect in the case.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive for the deadly shooting.

The Source: Fremont Police Department

