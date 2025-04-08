Fremont district looks to avoid teacher strike.

Closed-door negotiations between the Fremont school district and its teachers’ union are underway this week, as a potential strike looms ahead.

An after-school picket and rally was held Monday night as the district and union try to come to an agreement.

The most recent offer from the district was a 5-percent increase in pay, which was rejected by the union.

The union is asking for higher pay, cash towards benefits for its members, as well as smaller class sizes across the board.

One teacher said class sizes can determine how much time teachers can dedicate to each of their students.

"The largest class size that I have ever had was 39 per class period," Jackie Omstead said. "Highest class cap I have ever carried in a year was 184 students in five periods. That doesn't allow me to give very much one-at-one time to any individual student."

Currently, teachers in Fremont Unified earn a minimum of about $83,000 each year before taxes. Teachers with a combined 29 years of experience can earn a maximum of $144,000 per year.

These contract negotiations have been ongoing for more than a year, but the district told KTVU it is "hopeful" an agreement will be reached soon.