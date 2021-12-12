Fremont police announce arrest in stabbing, second suspect at large

Fremont Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred Saturday night on Argonaut Way.

At 11:15 p.m., police officers responded to a call about a stabbing incident in the 39000 block of Argonaut Way, according to the official statement. The victim was transported to a trauma center, and one suspect has been detained.

A second suspect is being sought, described as a white male in his 40s, with short, gray hair and blue eyes, wearing a long-sleeved plaid shirt and blue jeans, and carrying a large, red bag.

The weapon has not been located, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to call the Fremont Police Department's non-emergency line at (510) 790-6800, extension 3.