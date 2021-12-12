Expand / Collapse search
Fremont police announce arrest in stabbing, second suspect at large

Published 
Fremont
Bay City News

Fremont police investigating stabbing

One suspect is in custody, Fremont police say, following the stabbing overnight.

FREMONT, Calif. - Fremont Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred Saturday night on Argonaut Way.

At 11:15 p.m., police officers responded to a call about a stabbing incident in the 39000 block of Argonaut Way, according to the official statement. The victim was transported to a trauma center, and one suspect has been detained.

A second suspect is being sought, described as a white male in his 40s, with short, gray hair and blue eyes, wearing a long-sleeved plaid shirt and blue jeans, and carrying a large, red bag.

The weapon has not been located, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to call the Fremont Police Department's non-emergency line at (510) 790-6800, extension 3.