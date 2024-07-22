The Fremont community is grappling with three slayings over the past nine days, including the death of a young girl.

The body of 3-year-old Ellie Lorenzo of Fremont was found at a recycling facility in San Jose on July 13, though she had been reported missing from Fremont. Police Chief Sean Washington said that because investigators have not yet determined where Ellie was killed, San Jose police will lead the investigation since her body was discovered within their jurisdiction.

Officials have not disclosed the cause of Ellie's death.

Then on Saturday, authorities said two people were killed in separate shooting incidents.

"On behalf of the entire City of Fremont organization, I offer our condolences, prayers, and support to the families impacted by these reprehensible acts," Washington said.

The chief underscored that suspects in the two most recent homicides were not residents of Fremont. According to preliminary reports, one of the deaths might have stemmed from domestic violence.

"During difficult times, we understand that highly publicized violent incidents can cause angst and concern. I can assure you that our officers, dispatchers, and other members of our department are working hard, around the clock, to serve and protect our community, the police chief said.