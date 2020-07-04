Fremont police investigating graffiti vandalism on The Mission San Jose as hate crime

article

Graffiti and vandalism at The Mission San Jose is under investigation by the Fremont police department, and is considered a Hate Crime, according to police.

Police say sometime overnight, one or more unidentified people spray painted “Native Land” with splatters of paint to simulate blood on the church.

Police say they responded to The Mission San Jose after receiving a report of the graffiti on the outside of a building.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fremont Police Investigative Unit at (510) 790-6900 or by email at fremontpolice@fremont.gov.