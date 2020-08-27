Fremont police investigating multiple bomb, shooting threats made overnight against schools

article

Bomb and shooting threats were made anonymously overnight against 13 schools in the Fremont Unified School District, police and school district officials said Thursday.

No children are on school campuses because of the pandemic but authorities will conduct walk-throughs at each school.

A list of the schools and a letter to the school community from the superintendent can be found online.

District Superintendent CJ Cammack said in the letter that the threats will impact instruction Thursday because some staff members work from the school sites. To be cautious, district officials have closed the 13 schools for the day.

Because of the threats, food distribution at the 13 sites will be moved to other locations. Cammack said that after speaking with police, no other schools need to be closed Thursday.

Police don't believe the threats are credible. The threats were sent by email, according to police.