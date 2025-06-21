Fremont shooting kills 1, city's first homicide of 2025

article

One person was killed in a home in Fremont Friday evening, and another person was injured after they were both shot.

The incident occurred in the 39000 block of Overacker Avenue. Officers with the Fremont Police Department responded around 6:40 p.m.

Nearly an hour later, SWAT officers were seen in the area, and police warned residents to avoid Mission Boulevard and Walnut Avenue as they carried out their tasks.

Some roads were closed as a result of SWAT presence. At the scene, there were several police cars, and officers had guns drawn.

The Fremont Police Department said the person's death marks the first homicide in the city in 2025.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time the circumstances that led up to the shooting. Police did not share if they are looking for suspects or have one in their custody.

The victim's name was not shared; police said they are working with the Alameda County Coroner's Office to identify the victim and notify the next of kin.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fremont Police Investigations Unit at (510) 790-6900. Anonymous reporting is available.

