Fremont police advise to avoid area where SWAT unit is present

The Fremont Police Department is warning the public to avoid an area where there is police activity on Friday evening.

Police posted at 7:33 p.m. that as of 7:15 p.m., you should avoid the area of Mission Boulevard and Walnut Avenue.

Video from a freelance journalist in the area shows the police department's SWAT unit is working the area with guns drawn. The police presence is significant.

The southbound lanes of Mission Boulevard between Walnut Ave. and Stevenson Boulevard are closed until further notice, police said.

Fremont Police Department SWAT. June 20, 2025.

It is not clear if they are focused on a single home or if there is a barricaded suspect in the area.

We are working to get more information from the police department. We will update this story as we learn new details.