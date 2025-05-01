Fremont teachers reach tentative contract deal

The Brief Fremont teachers and the district reached a tentative contract. Teachers will now get a 5% salary increase over three years and the cost of dental coverage this year. FUSD is still figuring out how to address a more than $30-million budget deficit.



Teachers in Fremont reached a tentative deal Wednesday night on a new contract with the school district, which averts the possibility of a strike, and comes as a relief to parents and the school community.

Warwick Elementary parent Satyn Jodin said she was relieved, but that she wishes the teachers got more.

"They have 21 days left," Lodin said. "They're going to be in class learning what they need to learn."

Parent Flo Santos said she thinks the news is great for everybody.

"I'm glad," she said. "I hope they accept it."

American High School math teacher Hatun Yazar said she feels good about the contract.

"It's going to benefit both parties," she said. "We'll end the year on a positive note."

Fremont Unified has about 1,400 educators. Their contract with the district expired last June, and they had been negotiating with the district ever since then.

Educators were upset about class sizes and increasing costs for health care benefits and voted this week to authorize a strike.

But after a fact-finding session, the district and the union announced they came to an agreement about 11:30 p.m.

In a statement, FUSD's superintendent said "district leadership understands the costs of living in the Bay Area and remains committed to investing in our teachers."

Teachers will now get a 5% salary increase over three years and the cost of dental coverage this year.

Fremont teachers make a yearly salary of $83,000 to $144,000 a year depending on how much experience they have.

The school district has more than 30,000 students and is still figuring out how to address a more than $30-million budget deficit.

The agreement now has to get final approval from union members and the school board.

