Fremont to consider plans to create safe living spaces for homeless

article

Fremont city staff members will propose a plan to create safe living spaces for homeless people during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The Safe Parking Strategy will provide people who live in their vehicles with a designated place to park and allow them access to amenities such as restrooms and waste collection.

About 50% of Fremont's unsheltered homeless population live in recreational vehicles or cars.

Fremont has 608 homeless persons as of 2019, the last year for which data is available.

That's the third highest homeless population in Alameda County.

Other cities that have implemented a Safe Parking Strategy include Mountain View, East

Advertisement

Palo Alto and Union City.

The city council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.