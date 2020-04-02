Fremont to open free 'drive-thru' COVID-19 testing site on Friday

article

Fremont will open a "drive-thru" COVID-19 testing center on Friday, city officials said.

The site is designed for those who are sick, first responders, as well as front line healthcare personnel with recent suspected exposures to the novel coronavirus, officials said in a statement.

The site will be located at Fremont Fire Tactical Training Center on 7200 Stevenson Blvd.

Testing will be free to the public regardless of citizenship or immigration status. The site will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until tests for that day run out.

Walk ups will not be permitted and you do need to remain inside a vehicle, officials said on Thursday.

You do not need a referral from a medical doctor, but there is a screening process. You must have a fever over 100 degrees and be symptomatic for the disease. That includes cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest and/or other respiratory symptoms.

After the initial screening, those who meet testing requirements will be given a nasal and throat swab.

“Fremont’s new COVID-19 Testing Center is important to our city to ensure that our first responders, public safety personnel, and healthcare and essential service workers are protected when they’re on the frontlines serving our community; they need our support,” Mayor Lily Mei said.

The testing site will be staffed by Fremont Fire Department Firefighter-Paramedics, Washington Hospital Registered Nurses, as well as emergency medical technicians.

Fremont and Newark police departments are coordinating the effort. First responders who are symptomatic can make an appointment in advance by calling (510) 789-7231.

The site is made possible through a partnership between the City of Hayward, Hayward Fire Department, local firefighter unions and Avellino Lab USA, Inc., of Menlo Park.

City officials are working on making walk-up testing possible on an appointment-only basis through a local health clinic.

