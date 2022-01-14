French bulldog stolen from woman at gunpoint in Oakland

Police are investigating another stolen French bulldog in the Bay Area. This time, the dog was taken at gunpoint in Oakland, in the Adam’s Point neighborhood.

Rita Warda said she was walking her 7-year-old dog, "Dezzie" around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when someone came up behind her with a gun. She said, "A man ran up from behind me. He had a gun in his hand. He was blurting some stuff that was gibberish I don’t know what it was I was so shocked. He grabbed my dog and he ran into his SUV and took off."

Neighbor Pete Walton said he was watching TV with his wife when he heard the robbery take place. "We were just in our living room watching TV and we heard the scream from across the street. And then a car screech around the corner." Walton said the car looked like a BMW. He saw the vehicle traveling down Montecito Avenue near Lenox Avenue.

Warda said she’s distraught. She misses Dezzie and wants him home. "I know with every act of cruelty there’s a million acts of kindness and I just want you guys to look out and please, keep your eyes out," said Warda.

She filed a police report, posted "missing dog" flyers around the neighborhood, and is offering a $5,000 cash reward for Dezzie’s safe return. "This is a member of my family," said Warda. "It’s not a purse, it’s not 10 thousand dollars. It’s not something someone steals from someone’s house. This is family member."

Police say they are investigating and want anyone with information to contact OPD’s robbery division at (510) 238-3326.

Warda said Dezzie was last wearing a light green harness. She is asking anyone who might know where her dog is to call or text her at (415) 323-5278 or (209) 252-4121.