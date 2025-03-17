Friends say Oakland 15-year-old killed en route to soccer practice in attempted robbery

The Brief Oakland police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue. Friends have identified the 15-year-old victim as Derbing Alvarado. They say an attempted robbery may be the motive. Authorities have not provided suspect information or if anyone has been arrested.



Family and friends held a vigil in East Oakland on Wednesday for a 15-year-old boy who was killed on his way to soccer practice earlier this week during what appears to be an attempted robbery.

Friends identified the student as Derbing Alvarado, a sophomore at Cristo Rey De La Salle East Bay High School, who was walking with a group of schoolmates on their way to soccer practice on Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue.

Maricruz Reyes, the mother of one of the teen boys with Derbing, said two people got in front of the boys and tried to rob them of their backpacks.

She said that's when Derbing was shot.

"Last thing you want is a call from your son asking you to go and get him, and telling you his friend got shot," Reyes said. "He was my other kid. We saw him growing up. Seeing him there, we just couldn't believe it. It's crazy. They shot him and still, they did not take the backpack, so it's just ridiculous, senseless."

Oakland police, who did not identify Derbing by name, said a juvenile was shot to death on Monday about 4:15 p.m. near St. Louis Bertrand Church.

Police did not provide any more information, including a motive or if they had suspects.

Friends described Derbing as protective of his friends and that he was fun, but mature and responsible.

The high school is offering grief counseling.

Derbing would have celebrated his 16th birthday on April 12.

A friend is organizing a GoFundMe for Derbing's family.