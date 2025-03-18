East Oakland shooting claims life of teen

The Brief The victim killed in a shooting in East Oakland late Monday afternoon was a juvenile. The victim was fatally shot in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue. Authorities have not provided suspect information.



A teen was killed in a shooting in East Oakland late Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 4:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue, near St. Louis Bertrand Church, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

15-year-old victim

What they're saying:

Oakland police confirmed Tuesday morning that the victim was a juvenile. According to the East Bay Times, he was a 15-year-old boy.

The police department’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

Authorities have not released information on a possible suspect.

The victim’s identity has not been disclosed.