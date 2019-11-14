Fugitive in Pleasant Hill murder arrested 15 years later

article

A fugitive in a Pleasant Hill murder, who was on the run for 15 years, has been captured.

Tyson Moorehead was taken into custody in Stockton Tuesday for his role in the homicide. Moorehead is a suspect in the 2004 robbery and shooting of Michael Fidler, in his apartment on Golf Club Road.

Moorehead was identified as a suspect several years later, but was able to elude police until now. Police and FBI tracked him down at the home of extended family.

He had been living all over the country under different aliases since the murder.

At a news conference on Thursday, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton offered condolences to the victim’s family.

"I had a chance to speak with them privately and I let them know that even though justice did not come as swiftly as we may have liked. We do hope that justice will come,” Becton said.

Another man named Kenneth York was arrested in 2008 for his role in the murder.

York was sentenced to life in prison but has since successfully appealed his case. He’s awaiting a new trial.

Moorehead has been charged with homicide and robbery. He will be arraigned Nov. 21. It is unclear if he has an attorney representing him.