Fundraiser launched for Santa Clara toddler shot in head

A fundraiser has been created for the family of a 3-year-old boy who was fatally shot by his mother's boyfriend in Santa Clara.

Ivan Martinez-Alvarado was shot in the head in the early hours on Feb. 20 while he was sleeping in his crib at his Riley Square Apartments home.

The boyfriend has been identified as 24-year-old Sergio Colin Gomez. He has been charged with murder and assault upon a child under age 8.

If convicted, Gomez faces life in prison.

"[Ivan] was a beautiful, vibrant 3-year-old in Santa Clara…he saw wonder in everything around him and loved to talk about what captured his imagination," the GoFundMe read.

Ivan would've turned 4 on Aug. 4.

"As friends of the family, we have come together to ask you to help support [Ivan's mother] as she tries to survive and recover," said the GoFundMe.

Contributions to the fundraiser will pay for funeral expenses and finding a new place to live.

Ivan's mother is currently pregnant with Gomez's child. Gomez is not Ivan's father.

Officials said the shooting stemmed from an argument where Gomez accused Ivan's mother of infidelity and was trying to force a confession. The mother went to her son's room and locked the door, but Gomez allegedly broke in, left, then re-entered holding a gun.

According to prosecutors, Gomez aimed the gun at Ivan's head and when the mother reached for the weapon, Gomez fired the shot that would kill Ivan.

He was arrested after a "brief struggle" with police in the area.

A fundraiser to support his family can be accessed here.