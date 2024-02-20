Man arrested in Santa Clara after deadly shooting at apartment complex

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder early Tuesday, Santa Clara police said, after a person was killed inside an apartment complex.

Lt. Mike Crescini said in a news release that the arrest occurred after police were called out to 3700 block of Poinciana Drive after getting a report about a shooting.

Police did not identify the suspect, and they did not detail who was shot and killed.

Neighbors said they heard the sounds of a shooting and officers banging on doors about 2:30 a.m. at the Riley Square Apartment Complex.

Officers were seen pointing a flashlight inside a blue Volkswagen parked outside the unit.

Police did say that there was no longer a threat to public safety.



