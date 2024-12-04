Fundraiser for Sonoma County ranger killed in murder-suicide

Friends and family are raising money for a Sonoma County park ranger who was killed in a murder-suicide on Thanksgiving eve.

The county regional park service wrote on Facebook that 38-year-old Katranne "Kat" Pringle had worked as a ranger since 2018 who was "an absolute professional" and role model to many.

She is survived by her 22-year-old son, a sister, and other family.

The Sonoma County Sheriff spokesman Rob Dillon said Pringle, and a man they identified as Keith Gray, 43, of Santa Rosa, were found dead last Wednesday inside her home in the 2000 block of Weeks Ranch Road.

Dillon said that it appears as though Gray killed Pringle and then killed himself.

A deputy went there after Pringle didn't show up for work. A handgun was found in the bathroom.

Gray also used to be a ranger.

No motive was given.

There are two fundraisers for Pringle.

To donate to the PORAC fundraiser, click here. To donate to a friend's fundraiser for Pringle, click here.

