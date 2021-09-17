Gabby Petito disappearance: Planned protest in front of Laundrie home will now be candlelight vigil

Concerned parents in North Port had planned to protest Friday outside the home of Brian Laundrie, the fiance of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her disappearance.

But after police asked for a protest to not take place, the group said they will instead organize a candlelight vigil to pray for Gabby's safe return.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Friday on the City Center Front Green, located at 4970 City Hall Blvd. in North Port.

Police said they have been working around the clock on the investigation and have some new leads.

"Of course, the frustration remains with one of the two people that went on this trip that we know is right back here in this community," North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor told FOX 13, adding that investigators will continue to ask Brian and the Laundrie family to cooperate.

"That whole narrative can change at any moment," Taylor said. "Brian can walk right through these doors and we will go through the complete, professional process of asking him, ‘What the heck has happened here?’"

Demonstrators had stood outside the Laundrie home Thursday night, holding signs reading, "Bring Gabby home," "Truth always comes out #JusticeForGabby", and "Would she bring you home?"

"We’re standing up for somebody who’s lost that's in our city, and we’re a big family in our city, in North Port. And we are definitely going to do whatever we can to help the family find this missing daughter," one protester told Fox News on Thursday. "We all have children. If it were our child, we would want everyone to gather up and help us find our child too. So we’re going to do whatever it takes."

Others chanted outside the home, "Where is Gabby? Where is Gabby?"

A stop sign on the family’s street has also been altered. It asks the big question: Where is she?

Gabby’s father arrived in North Port on Thursday to plead with the community, and those watching from around the country, to keep looking for his daughter.

He also begged Brian and his parents to talk to investigators. Some of their neighbors said they’ll make sure there’ll be no peace until they help in the search for Gabby. It’s unclear whether the Laundrie family has been inside the home the past few days.

"What I need from everybody here is help," said Joe Petito, "because the goal is still not met. And that goal is to bring Gabby home safe."

