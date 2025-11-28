3.2 earthquake near Pacifica rocks the Bay Area

article

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Pacifica on Friday afternoon.

The quake struck about 5:03 p.m., roughly in the area of Imperial Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake prompted a handful of calls to the KTVU newsroom to report shaking as far as San Francisco, more than 10 miles away from the epicenter of the quake.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The Pacifica quake comes the day after a 4.3 earthquake struck Central California, near San Juan Bautista.

A cluster of earthquakes also rattled the South Bay on Wednesday morning, ranging in magnitude from 4.0 to 2.7.



