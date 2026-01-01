Garage fire scorches Brentwood home, prompts evacuations

The Brief The fire was reported about 9 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Doeskin Terrace. Three people and at least two lizards were evacuated from inside. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Several people and a handful of pets were evacuated from a house in Brentwood after a fire sparked inside the garage on Wednesday night.

Three people were safely evacuated out of the house on Doeskin Terrace after the fire was reported just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday. No one was reported injured.

"I was upstairs, I smelled smoke and then I came down to check and see if it’s our house, then I open the garage door and see all of this happening," said neighbor Cleo Nwumeh.

In addition to the three adults, two lizards inside of a tank were carried out of the house.

"We had a fire that originated in the garage of a two-story single family home," Contra Costa County Fire Battalian Chief Andrew Bozzo told KTVU. "We’re actively working in overhaul to hold that to the garage and make sure the fire does not extend to the living space."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.