Garbageman killed after garbage truck rolled on its side in Corte Madera collision

A man died in Corte Madera early Thursday after being pinned beneath the Mill Valley Refuse Service garbage truck he was driving, the Central Marin Police Authority said.

Officers responded around 5:45 a.m. to a report of a vehicle collision in the 1100 block of Meadowsweet Drive. When they arrived, officers found the Mill Valley Refuse truck rolled on one side with the victim pinned underneath.

He was declared dead at the scene, police said. The 1100 block of Meadowsweet Drive was closed to the public for multiple hours Thursday morning while the truck was righted, according to police.

An investigator from the regional office of the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health reported to the scene and will investigate the case. Central Marin police are also conducting their own investigation.

The driver of the garbage truck was its only occupant. The Marin County coroner's office will confirm his identity at a later date once his family is notified.