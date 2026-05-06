Gas is nearly $8 in this Bay Area city

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The Brief While the California state average for a gallon of gas hit $6.16 on Wednesday, KTVU found a Shell gas station in South San Francisco on Thursday offering regular gasoline for $7.89. The astronomical prices of gas in recent weeks are largely attributable to the ongoing war between the United States and Iran.



Gas prices in the country are continuing to climb to record levels thanks to the global energy crisis in the wake of the war with Iran, but motorists in one Bay Area city could spend nearly $8 for a single gallon.

Gas prices soar

Local perspective:

While the California state average for a gallon of gas hit $6.16 on Wednesday, KTVU found a Shell gas station at 248 South Airport Blvd. in South San Francisco on Thursday afternoon offering regular gasoline for $7.89.

The station also listed its "plus" gasoline at $8.09 per gallon, its "V-power" gasoline at $8.29 and diesel fuel at $8.99.

Conflict abroad

Dig deeper:

The astronomical prices of gas in recent weeks are largely attributable to the ongoing war between the United States and Iran.

The conflict has included disputes over the control of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Approximately 20% of the world's supply of crude oil and petroleum products is currently hampered by the closure of the shipping lane, which has driven the cost of crude oil – the main ingredient in gasoline – up in the past two months.