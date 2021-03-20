Gas leak halts BART service in Oakland

article

BART service through Oakland is suspended as crews work to cap a gas leak near the 19th Street station.

The entrances at 19th and 20th streets to the 19th Street BART station in uptown Oakland are also closed.

BART officials said in an alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. that riders should use the entrance at 17th Street to access the station.

Officials haven't said what prompted the gas leak, or how long it will take to fix.

Check back for updates on this developing story.