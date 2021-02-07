Gasia’s Valentine’s Day Tradition

article

My favorite Valentine’s Day tradition is one that is totally pandemic-friendly.

I make heart-shaped pizzas with heart-shaped pepperoni for my boys and my husband. I started doing it several years ago, when our sons were in preschool: I didn’t want to give them candy, but still wanted to mark the day. I think it was the result of a perfect mix of desperation and creativity.

I’ve been in the kitchen even more than usual this past year: cooking for my family is one of the most fulfilling things I do — and it’s even more emotional now, when there are so many people struggling to put food on the table or unable to gather with their loved ones for a meal.

I hope you are able to have a special moment with your Valentine this year, however you like to celebrate.